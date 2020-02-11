INC. (NASDAQ:INCR) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.

On February 11, 2020, Sterling Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) reported that its Board of Directors approved a cash dividend of $0.01 per common share, payable on February 28, 2020 to shareholders of record as of February 21, 2020. The Company issued a press release attached to this Form 8-K as Exhibit No. 99 and incorporated herein by reference.

The information contained in this item, including that which is incorporated by reference, is being furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission. Such information shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that Section. The information shall not be deemed incorporated by reference into any registration statement or other document filed to the Securities Act of 1933, except as expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits

The following exhibit is furnished herewith:

Press Release of Sterling Bancorp, Inc. dated February 11, 2020



Sterling Bancorp, Inc. Exhibit

