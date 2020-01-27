PACIFIC MERCANTILE BANCORP (NASDAQ:PMBC) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02

On January 27, 2020, Pacific Mercantile Bancorp, a California corporation, issued a press release announcing its consolidated financial results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2019. A copy of that press release is attached as Exhibit 99.1 to, and is incorporated by this reference into, this Current Report on Form 8-K.
In accordance with General Instruction B.2 of Form 8-K, the information in this Current Report on Form 8-K, including Exhibit 99.1, is being furnished and shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that Section, and neither such information nor Exhibit 99.1 shall be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.
(d) Exhibits. The following exhibit is being furnished to Item 2.02 above.
Pacific Mercantile Bancorp is the holding company for Pacific Mercantile Bank (the Bank). The Company’s business operations are conducted by the Bank. It operates through commercial banking segment. The Bank offers its customers different loan products, including commercial loans and credit lines, accounts receivable and inventory financing, Small Business Administration (SBA) guaranteed business loans, and owner-occupied commercial real estate loans. Its investments primarily include securities available for sale, which consist of residential mortgage backed securities issued by the United States agencies; residential collateralized mortgage obligations issued by non agencies; asset backed security and mutual funds. Its sources of funds include deposits, and borrowings and contractual obligations. Its deposits consist of noninterest bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market and savings deposits, and time deposits.

