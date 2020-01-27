PACIFIC MERCANTILE BANCORP (NASDAQ:PMBC) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition
Item 2.02
PACIFIC MERCANTILE BANCORP (NASDAQ:PMBC) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition
PACIFIC MERCANTILE BANCORP (NASDAQ:PMBC) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition
EX-99..1 2 pmbc-2019q4pressrelease.htm EXHIBIT 99..1 Exhibit Exhibit 99.1949 South Coast Drive,…
To view the full exhibit click
here
About PACIFIC MERCANTILE BANCORP (NASDAQ:PMBC)
Pacific Mercantile Bancorp is the holding company for Pacific Mercantile Bank (the Bank). The Company’s business operations are conducted by the Bank. It operates through commercial banking segment. The Bank offers its customers different loan products, including commercial loans and credit lines, accounts receivable and inventory financing, Small Business Administration (SBA) guaranteed business loans, and owner-occupied commercial real estate loans. Its investments primarily include securities available for sale, which consist of residential mortgage backed securities issued by the United States agencies; residential collateralized mortgage obligations issued by non agencies; asset backed security and mutual funds. Its sources of funds include deposits, and borrowings and contractual obligations. Its deposits consist of noninterest bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market and savings deposits, and time deposits.