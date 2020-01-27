SEC Filings PACIFIC MERCANTILE BANCORP (NASDAQ:PMBC) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 2.02

On January 27, 2020, Pacific Mercantile Bancorp, a California corporation, issued a press release announcing its consolidated financial results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2019. A copy of that press release is attached as Exhibit 99.1 to, and is incorporated by this reference into, this Current Report on Form 8-K.

In accordance with General Instruction B.2 of Form 8-K, the information in this Current Report on Form 8-K, including Exhibit 99.1, is being furnished and shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that Section, and neither such information nor Exhibit 99.1 shall be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

(d) Exhibits. The following exhibit is being furnished to Item 2.02 above.