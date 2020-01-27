On January 27, 2020, Macatawa Bank Corporation issued a press release announcing that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share, representing a 14% increase from the previous quarterly dividend rate of $0.07 per share. The press release is attached to this Current Report as Exhibit 99.1 and is here incorporated by reference.

The Board of Directors of Macatawa Bank Corporation declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share of its common stock to be paid on February 27, 2020, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 11, 2020.