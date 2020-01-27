KEY ENERGY SERVICES, INC. (OTCMKTS:KEGXQ) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Debt to Equity Conversion

Upon completion of the Restructuring, Supporting Term Lenders are expected to own 97% of the common stock of the Company and holders of existing equity interests are expected to hold 3% of the common stock of the Company, in each case subject to potential dilution as a result of the New Warrants and the MIP.

New Warrants

The RSA contemplates that the Company will distribute to the Company’s existing common stockholders the New Warrants at the completion of the Restructuring. The New Warrants are to be issued in two series each with a four-year exercise period. The first series will entitle the holders to purchase in the aggregate up to 10% of the Company’s common shares at the closing of the Restructuring on an as-exercised basis (after giving effect to the exercise of all New Warrants, but subject to dilution by issuances under the MIP). The aggregate exercise price of the first series of New Warrants will be equal to the aggregate outstanding principal amount of term loans under the Existing Term Loan plus accrued interest thereon at the default rate. The second series of New Warrants will entitle the holders to purchase in the aggregate up to 7.5% of the Company’s common shares at the closing of the Restructuring on an as-exercised basis (after giving effect to the exercise of all New Warrants, but subject to dilution by issuances under the MIP). to the RSA, the aggregate strike price of the second series of New Warrants will be equal to the product of (i) the aggregate outstanding principal amount of term loans under the Existing Term Loan plus accrued interest thereon at the default rate, multiplied by (ii) 1.50.

New Term Facility

Upon completion of the Restructuring, the RSA contemplates Key entering into the New Term Facility, which may be in the form of an amendment or amendment and restatement of the Existing Term Loan. The New Term Facility will be comprised of (i) a $50 million senior secured term loan, of which $30 million will be funded with new cash proceeds provided by the Supporting Term Lenders and $20 million will be issued in exchange for the existing term loans held by the Supporting Term Lenders and (ii) an approximate $1.2 million senior secured term loan tranche in respect of Existing Term Loans held by lenders who are not Supporting Term Lenders. The New Term Facility will mature 5.5 years after the closing date. Soter has agreed in the RSA to provide $7.5 million of the $30 million of new funding under the New Term Facility and the Supporting Term Lenders will provide the rest of such $30 million on a pro rata basis based on their holdings of existing term loans. The net proceeds of the $30 million new money term loans will be used to finance capital expenditures and working capital and for other general corporate purposes.

The annual interest rate under the New Term Facility will be equal to LIBOR plus 10.25% and will be payable semi-annually. Notwithstanding the foregoing, Key will have the option to pay interest in kind at an annual rate of LIBOR plus 12.25% for the first two years following the closing of the Restructuring.

The obligations under the New Term Facility will be guaranteed by the same subsidiaries that guarantee the Existing Term Loan. The obligations under the New Term Facility will be secured by a perfected first lien on all assets of the Company and the subsidiary guarantors, except for the priority collateral under the New ABL Facility, in respect of which the New Term Facility will have a perfected second lien, subject to customary exceptions.

Key will have the right to voluntarily prepay the loans under the New Term Facility at any time, subject to a prepayment premium (which may be waived by lenders holding term loans under the New Term Facility representing at least two-thirds of the New Term Facility) expressed as a percentage of the principal amount of the loans prepaid equal to 3% from the closing of the Restructuring to the first anniversary of the closing, 2% from the first anniversary to the second anniversary, 1% from the second anniversary to the third anniversary, and 0% thereafter. The prepayment premium will also be payable upon a change of control, merger, sale of all or substantially all assets, acceleration of the loans under the New Term Facility, a default under the New Term Facility, a bankruptcy, an insolvency or a mandatory redemption of the loans under the New Term Facility.

The New Term Facility is expected to contain affirmative and negative covenants customary for facilities of this type.