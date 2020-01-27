PACIFIC GREEN TECHNOLOGIES INC. (OTCMKTS:PGTK) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01 Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.

Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

Item 3.02 Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities

On January 15, 2020 Pacific Green Technologies Inc. (“we”, “us”, “our”, the “Company”) entered into an Employment Agreement with Mr. Richard Fraser-Smith to become Chief Financial Officer of our Company, to which he will receive compensation of $180,000 per annum for the term of the agreement to begin January 20, 2020 (the “Agreement”). to the Agreement, Mr. Fraser-Smith will also be entitled to receive stock options to purchase our common shares as follows:

About PACIFIC GREEN TECHNOLOGIES INC. (OTCMKTS:PGTK)

Pacific Green Technologies Inc. is a development-stage company. The Company is focused on marketing, developing and acquiring technologies designed to improve the environment by reducing pollution. The Company has a network of agents to market the ENVI-Clean system. The ENVI-Clean system removes the sulfur dioxide, particulate matter, greenhouse gases and other hazardous air pollutants from the flue gases produced by the combustion of coal, biomass, municipal solid waste, diesel and other fuels. The ENVI-Clean system consists of five components: an induced draft fan; a gas conditioning chamber; the ENVI-Clean unit; a demister, and settling tanks. The ENVI-Clean system has various applications, including pulverized coal and stoker-grate boilers; heavy oil fired boilers; biomass and waste to energy boilers; lime kilns, dryers, shredders and foundries; industrial exhaust scrubbing of particulates and acid gases; diesel engines, and large marine and stationary engines, among others.