EASTSIDE DISTILLING, INC. (OTCMKTS:ESDI) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02. Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

Departure of Officer and Separation Agreement

On July 17, 2020, Melissa Heim left her position as Eastside Distilling, Inc.’s Executive Vice President of Operations and Master Distiller effective as of that date.

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (the “Company”) and Ms. Heim subsequently entered into a Separation Agreement and General Release dated July 21, 2020 (the “Separation Agreement”). The Separation Agreement provides that Ms. Heim will receive all unpaid wages through July 17, 2020, payment in the amount of $62,769.28 as severance and a cash separation benefit of $15,000. The Separation Agreement also contains releases of claims.

The foregoing is a summary only and does not purport to be a complete description of all of the terms, provisions, covenants and agreements contained in the Separation Agreement and is subject to and qualified in its entirety by reference to the complete text of the Separation Agreement, a copy of which will be filed as an exhibit to the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2020.



About EASTSIDE DISTILLING, INC. (OTCMKTS:ESDI)

Story continues below

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (Eastside) is a manufacturer, developer, producer and marketer of master-crafted spirits. The Company’s beverage alcohol categories include bourbon, whiskey, rum and vodka. The Company operates through the marketing and distributing of hand-crafted spirits segment. Its brands include Burnside Bourbon, Burnside Oregon Oaked Bourbon, Barrel Hitch American Whiskey, Barrel Hitch Oregon Oak American Whiskey, Below Deck Silver Rum, Below Deck Ginger Rum, Below Deck Coffee Rum, Below Deck Spiced Rum, Portland Potato Vodka, Marionberry Whiskey and Cherry Bomb Whiskey. Eastside creates seasonal and limited edition handmade products, such as Advocaat (eggnog) Liqueur, Peppermint Bark Liqueur, Bier Schnapps and Holiday Spiced Liqueur. Eastside distributes its products in approximately 15 states, including Oregon, Washington, Nevada, Texas, Virginia, Indiana, Illinois, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Minnesota, Georgia, Pennsylvania and Maryland.