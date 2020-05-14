US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01 Other Events

Delayed Filing of Quarterly Report on Form 10-K and Reliance on Order Regarding 45-Day Extension

US Nuclear Corp. (the “Company,”) files this Current Report on Form 8-K (“Report”) in reliance on the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) order dated March 25, 2020, Release No. 34-88465. The purpose of this Report is to notify investors and the public at large of its inability to timely file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the First Quarter of the 2020 Fiscal Year (“Quarterly Report”) due to the circumstances related to the novel coronavirus and its related disease known as COVID-19.

The Company is based in California. On March 18, 2020, the Governor of California issued a “Stay at Home” order due to the novel coronavirus, which has subsequently been extended indefinitely by the Governor of California. The Stay at Home order has limited the Company’s staff and hampered the Company’s ability to conduct necessary work to finalize its financial statements and otherwise finalize the Quarterly Report. As a result, the Company anticipates filing its Quarterly Report on or before June 29, 2020. The Company also provides the following risk factor related to the novel coronavirus below, which was previously provided in the Company’s Form 8-K dated March 30, 2020.

Risk Factor

The Novel Coronavirus May Adversely Affect the Company and its Business

The Company is based in Canoga Park, California, and operates in states around the United States. The novel coronavirus known as COVID-19 (the “Coronavirus”) has caused the Governor of the State of California to issue a “Stay at Home” order requiring, in short, all nonessential business to close and for individuals to stay in their homes but for certain, necessary activities. This order affects the Company, as well as its clients, suppliers, and employees, and may adversely affect the Company’s business or the Company’s ability to operate. Further government intervention or regulation may significantly impact the Company’s ability to operate. Investors and potential investors should consider the current governmental regulations, as well as the possibility of additional intervention, in owning or purchasing the Company’s stock.



About US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE)

US Nuclear Corp., formerly APEX 3 Inc., provides a range of radiation detection equipment and services. The Company operates through two segments: Optron and Overhoff. Optron is located in Canoga Park, California and Overhoff is located in Milford, Ohio. It designs and manufactures nuclear radiation detection and safety equipment, survey meters, air and water monitors, port security equipment and tritium air monitors. The Company’s products consist of radiation water monitors, tritium monitors, air and water monitors, nano-second x-ray monitors, and vehicle, personnel, exit and room monitors. The Company also offers handheld survey meters/dosimeters, and port security equipment, along with supporting software and services. Its two divisions consisting of Optron Scientific Company Inc., doing business as Technical Associates, and Overhoff Technology Corporation (Overhoff) offer over 200 products that service and address the nuclear power industry, domestically and internationally.