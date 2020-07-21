OriginClear, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OCLN) Files An 8-K Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities

Item 3.02 Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities.

On July 14, 2020, the Company issued to consultants an aggregate of 290,000 shares of the Company’s common stock for services.

The securities referenced above were offered and sold to an exemption from the registration requirements under Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act since, among other things, the transactions did not involve a public offering.



About OriginClear, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OCLN)

OriginClear, Inc. (OriginClear), formerly OriginOil, Inc., is a provider of water treatment solutions and the developer of a water cleanup technology. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides systems and services to treat water in a range of industries, such as municipal, pharmaceutical, semiconductors, industrial, and oil and gas. The Company has developed the Electro Water Separation water cleanup technology using multi-stage electrochemistry, which it licenses across the world to water treatment equipment manufacturers. Its subsidiary, Progressive Water Treatment, Inc. (PWT), is a designer, builder and service provider for a range of industrial water treatment applications. PWT is engaged in designing and manufacturing a line of water treatment systems for municipal, industrial and pure water applications. The Company also offers a range of services, including maintenance contracts, retrofits and replacement assistance.