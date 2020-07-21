PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On July 20, 2020, PetMed Express, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing its June 30, 2020 quarter-end financial results. Additionally, the Company announced that its Board of Directors declared its quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share on its common stock. The dividend will be payable on August 7, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 31, 2020. The Company intends to continue to pay regular quarterly dividends; however, the declaration and payment of future dividends is discretionary and will be subject to a determination by the Board of Directors each quarter following its review of the Company’s financial performance. A copy of the press release is furnished herewith as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.

The information in this Item 2.02 and the information contained in Exhibit 99.1 shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (“Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, and shall not be deemed incorporated by reference in any Company filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, whether made before or after the date hereof and regardless of any general incorporation language in such filings, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

