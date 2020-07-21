Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition
Item 2.02.
Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition
Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition
|Item 9.01.
|Financial Statements and Exhibits.
|Exhibit 99.1
|Luby’s Press Release dated July 20, 2020
EX-99.1 2 lub060320fy20q3release.htm EX-99.1 DocumentFor additional information contact:FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEDennard-Lascar Investor RelationsRick Black / Ken DennardInvestor Relations713-529-6600Luby’s Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 ResultsHOUSTON,…
To view the full exhibit click
here
About Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB)
Luby’s, Inc., is a multi-branded company operating in the restaurant industry and in the contract food services industry. The Company is managed through three segments: Company-owned restaurants, franchise operations, and Culinary Contract Services (CSS). The company-owned restaurants brands are Luby’s Cafeteria, Fuddruckers, and Cheeseburger in Paradise with a couple of non-core restaurant locations under other brand names. As of August 31, 2016, the Company owned and operated 175 restaurants, with 127 in Texas and the remainder in other states. The Company offers franchises for the Fuddruckers brand. As of August 31, 2016, the number of franchised restaurants were 113. Culinary Contract Services consists of contract arrangements to manage food services for clients operating in three lines of business: healthcare, higher education, and corporate dining. As of August 31, 2016, the Company had 24 Culinary Contract Services contracts.