ORGANOVO HOLDINGS, INC. (NASDAQ:ONVO) Files An 8-K Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing

Item 3.01. Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing.

The disclosures required by this Item are incorporated by reference from the disclosures set forth under Item 8.01 below.

8.01 Other Events.

On December 26, 2019, Organovo Holdings, Inc. (the “Company” or “Organovo”) received notice from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) that the Company has been granted an additional 180 calendar days, or until June 22, 2020, to regain compliance with the minimum $1.00 bid price per share requirement of the Nasdaq listing rules.

As previously disclosed, on June 25, 2019, the Company received a written notification from Nasdaq’s Listing Qualifications Staff that it had failed to comply with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(a)(1) because the bid price for the Company’s common stock over a period of 30 consecutive business days prior to such date had closed below the minimum $1.00 per share bid price requirement for continued listing. In accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A), the Company was afforded an initial period of 180 calendar days, or until December 23, 2019, to regain compliance with Rule 5450(a)(1).

The Company determined that it would not be in compliance with Rule 5450(a)(1) by the December 23, 2019 deadline, and on December 19, 2019, submitted an application to transfer the Company’s common stock from listing on The Nasdaq Global Market to The Nasdaq Capital Market. Doing so allowed the Company to become eligible for an additional 180 day compliance period provided to companies listed on The Nasdaq Capital Market. Such extension is subject to the Company meeting the continued listing requirements for market value of publicly held shares and all other initial listing standards for The Nasdaq Capital Market, with the exception of the minimum $1 bid price requirement. The Company is also required to confirm its intention to cure the bid price deficiency during the second compliance period by effecting a reverse stock split, if necessary.

In its December 19, 2019 transfer application, the Company indicated that it was in compliance with all of the initial listing standards for The Nasdaq Capital Market, with the exception of the bid price requirement, and provided written notice of its intention to cure the bid price deficiency during the second compliance period by effecting a reverse stock split, if necessary.

Accordingly, at the opening of business on December 27, 2019, the listing of the shares of the Company’s common stock was transferred from the Nasdaq Global Market to the Nasdaq Capital Market. The Company’s common stock will continue to trade under the symbol “ONVO.”

If at any time before June 22, 2020 the bid price of the Company’s common stock closes at or above $1.00 per share for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days, Nasdaq will provide written notice that the Company has achieved compliance with the Nasdaq continued listing rules. If the Company does not regain compliance by the June 22, 2020 deadline, the Company expects that Nasdaq will provide written notice that the Company’s common stock will be delisted. At that time, the Company may appeal Nasdaq’s determination to a Nasdaq hearing panel.

The Company believes that the completion of the reverse stock split contemplated in connection with its proposed merger (the “Merger”) with Tarveda Therapeutics, Inc. (“Tarveda”), as described in the Company’s Current Report on Form 8-K as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on December 16, 2019 and in its Registration Statement on Form S-4, containing a proxy statement/prospectus/information statement, as filed with the SECon December 23, 2019, will address the Nasdaq compliance matter described in this Current Report on Form 8-K. The Company will continue to monitor the bid price of its common stock and consider various other options available to it if its common stock does not trade at a level that is likely to regain compliance by the June 22, 2020 deadline.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended) concerning Organovo and Tarveda, the proposed Merger and the Company’s ability to maintain its listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market. These statements are based on current beliefs of the management of Organovo and Tarveda, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, the respective management teams. Forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “would,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “likely,” “believe,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” and other similar expressions. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results could differ materially from those