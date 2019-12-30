Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01 – Other Events – to the Original Report, based on the finalization of a warrant exercise price adjustment, which became determinable as of the close of trading on December 27, 2019, and should be read in conjunction with the Original Report. Except as stated above, no other information contained in the Original Report has been amended.

On May 24, 2019, the Company issued warrants to purchase up to 6,666,667 shares of Common Stock (the “May 2019 Warrants”) with an exercise price of $2.00 per share. The May 2019 Warrants include a price-based anti-dilution adjustment provision. Accordingly, as a result of the Offering, the exercise price of the May 2019 Warrants will be decreased to the price per share of $0.38. This amount is equal to the lower of (x) the consideration paid for the securities issued in this offering, or $0.45 per share, (y) the lowest exercise price of the Warrants, or $0.5402, and (z) the lowest one-day volume-weighted average price of the Common Stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market as measured each day during the five trading day period starting on December 19, 2019, rounded to the nearest share, or $0.38.