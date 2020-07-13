OptimizeRx Corporation (OTCMKTS:OPRX) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01 Other Events



About OptimizeRx Corporation (OTCMKTS:OPRX)

Story continues below

OptimizeRx Corporation is a technology solutions company. The Company focuses on the healthcare industry. The Company connects patients, physicians and pharmaceutical manufacturers through technology. The Company’s solutions provide pharmaceutical manufacturers a direct to physician channel for communicating and promoting products. It provides healthcare providers a means to provide sampling and coupons without having to physically store samples on site. The Company’s principal products and applications include SampleMD, OPTIMIZEHR and OPTIMIZERx.com. SampleMD is a virtual Patient Support Center. OPTIMIZEHR is a consulting practice focused on educating and working with pharmaceutical manufacturers on identifying, formulating and implementing new electronic prescribing (eRx) media strategies for promoting their products. OPTIMIZERx.com is a portal to healthcare savings for patients to centrally review and participate in prescription and healthcare savings and support programs.