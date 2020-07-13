EASTSIDE DISTILLING, INC. (OTCMKTS:ESDI) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02. Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

CEO Employment Agreement

As previously announced on June 30, 2020, the Board of Directors of Eastside Distilling, Inc. (the “Company”), appointed Paul Block as Chief Executive Officer, effective July 1, 2020.

In connection with Mr. Block’s appointment as Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Block entered into an executive employment agreement with the Company on July 7, 2020, effective July 1, 2020 (the “Employment Agreement”). Under the Employment Agreement, Mr. Block will be paid in all stock of 31,250 shares per month from July 1, 2020 through December 31, 2020, which includes a 2020 bonus equal to 50% of his salary during the six-month period. Beginning January 1, 2021, the Company will pay Mr. Block an annual base salary of $350,000, which will increase to $375,000 on January 1, 2022 if Company revenue exceeds $20 million in 2021, and increase to $400,000 on January 1, 2023 if Company revenue exceeds $30 million in 2022.

The Company will also request that the Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors approve the following grants of restricted stock units (“RSUs”) to Mr. Block: (i) on or after July 1, 2020, the equivalent of $100,000 in RSUs, one-half (1/2) of which will vest on each of March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2021; (ii) on or after January 1, 2021, the equivalent of $200,000 of RSUs, one-twelfth (1/12) of which will be earned and vested on each of March 31, June 30, September 30 and December 31, beginning March 31, 2021 and ending December 31, 2023; (iii) on or after January 1, 2022, the equivalent of $200,000 of RSUs, one-twelfth (1/12) of which will be earned and vested on each of March 31, June 30, September 30 and December 31, beginning March 31, 2022 and ending December 31, 2024; and (iv) on or after January 1, 2023, the equivalent of $100,000 of RSUs, one-twelfth (1/12) of which will be earned and vested on each of March 31, June 30, September 30 and December 31, beginning March 31, 2023 and ending December 31, 2025.

Further, Mr. Block will be eligible to receive a target incentive payment of 100% of his annual base salary beginning in 2021. Actual payments will be determined based on a combination of the Company’s results and individual performance against the applicable performance goals established by the Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors. Mr. Block will also receive other benefits that are generally available to other executive officers of the Company and will be entitled to certain severance benefits if he is terminated without cause, or resigns for good reason (in each case, as defined in the Employment Agreement), including, among other things, twelve (12) months of the Executive’s then-current annual base salary (which will be deemed $350,000 during 2020) and the continued vesting of RSUs for a period of 12 months after the date of termination.

The foregoing is a summary only and does not purport to be a complete description of all of the terms, provisions, covenants and agreements contained in the Employment Agreement and is subject to and qualified in its entirety by reference to the complete text of the Employment Agreement, which is attached hereto as Exhibit 10.1 and incorporated herein by reference.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits

10.1 Executive Employment Agreement, dated July 7, 2020, between Eastside and Paul Block



Eastside Distilling, Inc. Exhibit

EX-10.1 2 ex10-1.htm Exhibit 10.1 EXECUTIVE EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT This Executive Employment Agreement (the “Agreement”) by and between Eastside Distilling,…

To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About EASTSIDE DISTILLING, INC. (OTCMKTS:ESDI)

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (Eastside) is a manufacturer, developer, producer and marketer of master-crafted spirits. The Company’s beverage alcohol categories include bourbon, whiskey, rum and vodka. The Company operates through the marketing and distributing of hand-crafted spirits segment. Its brands include Burnside Bourbon, Burnside Oregon Oaked Bourbon, Barrel Hitch American Whiskey, Barrel Hitch Oregon Oak American Whiskey, Below Deck Silver Rum, Below Deck Ginger Rum, Below Deck Coffee Rum, Below Deck Spiced Rum, Portland Potato Vodka, Marionberry Whiskey and Cherry Bomb Whiskey. Eastside creates seasonal and limited edition handmade products, such as Advocaat (eggnog) Liqueur, Peppermint Bark Liqueur, Bier Schnapps and Holiday Spiced Liqueur. Eastside distributes its products in approximately 15 states, including Oregon, Washington, Nevada, Texas, Virginia, Indiana, Illinois, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Minnesota, Georgia, Pennsylvania and Maryland.