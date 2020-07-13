SEC Filings KINGSTONE COMPANIES, INC. (NASDAQ:KINS) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 7.01

On July 10, 2020, Kingstone Companies, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release (the “Press Release”) announcing that it will hold a conference call for analysts and investors on August 7, 2020 at 8:30 A.M. ET to discuss its 2020 second quarter financial results. The Press Release also indicated that the Company’s second quarter results are scheduled for release shortly after the stock markets close on the previous day, August 6, 2020. A copy of the Press Release is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 hereto.

The information in the Press Release is being furnished, not filed, to this Item 7.01. Accordingly, the information in the Press Release will not be incorporated by reference into any registration statement filed by the Company under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, unless specifically identified therein as being incorporated therein by reference. The furnishing of the information in this Report with respect to the Press Release is not intended to, and does not, constitute a determination or admission by the Company that the information in this Report with respect to the Press Release is material or complete, or that investors should consider this information before making an investment decision with respect to any security of the Company.

