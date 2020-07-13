KINGSTONE COMPANIES, INC. (NASDAQ:KINS) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure
About KINGSTONE COMPANIES, INC. (NASDAQ:KINS)
Kingstone Companies, Inc. offers property and casualty insurance products to small businesses and individuals in New York State. The Company offers these products through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company (KICO). KICO is a licensed property and casualty insurance company. The Company operates through property and casualty insurances segment, which offers a range of property and casualty policies to its producers. The Company underwrites its business utilizing the CLUE industry claims database, insurance scoring reports, physical inspection of risks and other individual risk underwriting tools. It writes homeowners and dwelling fire business in New York City and Long Island. The Company’s product lines include personal lines, commercial liability, commercial automobile, livery physical damage and other. Its personal lines consist of homeowners, dwelling fire, renters, equipment breakdown and service line endorsements and personal umbrella policies.