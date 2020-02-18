OptimizeRx Corporation (OTCMKTS:OPRX) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01

On February 18, 2020, we issued a press release concerning our new hub-enrollment solution. A copy of the press release is attached as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K.

The information in Item 8.01 of this Current Report on Form 8-K (including Exhibit 99.1) shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”) or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Exchange Act, except as expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing.

SECTION 9 – Financial Statements and Exhibits

99.1 Press release, dated February 18, 2020



OptimizeRx Corp Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 f8k021820ex99-1_optimizerx.htm PRESS RELEASE,…

To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About OptimizeRx Corporation (OTCMKTS:OPRX)

OptimizeRx Corporation is a technology solutions company. The Company focuses on the healthcare industry. The Company connects patients, physicians and pharmaceutical manufacturers through technology. The Company’s solutions provide pharmaceutical manufacturers a direct to physician channel for communicating and promoting products. It provides healthcare providers a means to provide sampling and coupons without having to physically store samples on site. The Company’s principal products and applications include SampleMD, OPTIMIZEHR and OPTIMIZERx.com. SampleMD is a virtual Patient Support Center. OPTIMIZEHR is a consulting practice focused on educating and working with pharmaceutical manufacturers on identifying, formulating and implementing new electronic prescribing (eRx) media strategies for promoting their products. OPTIMIZERx.com is a portal to healthcare savings for patients to centrally review and participate in prescription and healthcare savings and support programs.