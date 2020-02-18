The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On February 18, 2020, The Hackett Group, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release setting forth its consolidated financial results for the fourth fiscal quarter and fiscal year ended December 27, 2019. A copy of the press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated by reference herein.

The information contained in Item 2.02 of this current report on Form 8-K, as well as Exhibit 99.1, is being furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission and shall not be deemed “filed” with the Securities and Exchange Commission nor incorporated by reference in any registration statement filed by the Company under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

HACKETT GROUP, INC. Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 hckt-ex991_6.htm EX-99.1 hckt-ex991_6.htm Exhibit 99.1 Contact: Robert A. Ramirez,…

About The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

The Hackett Group, Inc. is an advisory and technology consulting company. The Company’s services include business transformation, enterprise performance management, working capital management and global business services. The Company is engaged in providing business and technology consulting services. The Company also provides expertise in business strategy, operations, finance, human capital management, strategic sourcing, procurement, and information technology, including Oracle Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) and SAP practices. The Company offers a range of services, including executive advisory programs, benchmarking, business transformation and technology consulting services. The Company’s Business Transformation programs help clients develop a coordinated strategy for achieving performance improvements across the enterprise. Its enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions help clients choose and deploy the software applications that meet their needs and objectives.