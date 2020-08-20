OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

On August 20, 2020, OpGen, Inc. updated its corporate presentation, which it made available on its website. A copy of the presentation is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this report.

On August 20, 2020, OpGen, Inc. issued a press release announcing its subsidiary, Curetis GmbH, has obtained the CE mark certification in the European Union for its SARS-CoV-2 test kit that tests for the detection of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. A copy of the press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.2 and is incorporated herein by reference.

About OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN)

OpGen, Inc. (OpGen) is a precision medicine company using molecular diagnostics and informatics to combat infectious disease. The Company is engaged in developing molecular information solutions to combat infectious disease in global healthcare settings, helping to guide clinicians with information about life threatening infections, managing patient outcomes, and the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms. Its deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) tests and bioinformatics address the threat of anti-biotic resistance by helping physicians and healthcare providers manage patient care decisions and protect the hospital biome through customized screening and surveillance solutions. It is working to deliver its molecular information solution to a global network of customers and partners. It is also working to provide precise diagnostic information powered by pathogen surveillance data. The Company’s high-resolution DNA tests are marketed under the Acuitas trade name.