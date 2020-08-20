NORTECH SYSTEMS INCORPORATED (NASDAQ:NSYS) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

(b) On August 17, 2020, Constance Beck tendered her resignation as Chief Financial Officer and Vice President of the Company, effective August 28, 2020. The Company issued a press release announcing Ms. Beck’s resignation on August 20, 2020 which is furnished herewith as Exhibit 99.1.

Nortech Systems Incorporated is an electronic manufacturing services (EMS) company. The Company offers a range of value-added engineering, technical and manufacturing services and support, including project management, design, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management and post-market services. The Company’s segment is Contract Manufacturing. The Company’s manufacturing and engineering services include medical devices, printed circuit board assemblies, wire and cable assemblies, and electromechanical assemblies. The Company’s manufacturing facilities are located at Bemidji, Blue Earth, Merrifield, Eden Prairie, Milaca and Mankato in Minnesota; Augusta in Wisconsin; Monterrey in Mexico, and Suzhou in China. The Company serves approximately three markets within the EMS industry, such as Aerospace and Defense, Medical/Life Sciences and the Industrial market, which includes industrial equipment, transportation, vision, agriculture, oil and gas.