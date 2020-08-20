AMERICAN SOFTWARE, INC. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

Item 5.07

At the Registrant’s annual meeting of shareholders on August 19, 2020, 27,883,981 Class A shares and 1,821,587 Class B shares were represented in person or by proxy, which constituted a quorum. Other than in the election of directors, in which holders of Class A shares and Class B shares vote as separate classes, each outstanding Class A share is entitled to a one-tenth vote per share and each outstanding Class B share is entitled to one vote per share on all matters brought before the Registrant’s shareholders. The final results for each matter submitted to the shareholders of the Registrant at the annual meeting are as follows:
2. The ratification of the appointment of KPMG LLP as the Registrant’s independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending April 30, 2021 was approved as follows:
3. The resolution approving the compensation of the Registrant’s named executive officers, on an advisory basis, was approved as follows:
About AMERICAN SOFTWARE, INC. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

American Software, Inc. (American Software) develops, markets and supports a portfolio of software and services that delivers enterprise management, supply chain and retail planning solutions to the marketplace. The Company operates through three business segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and Information Technology (IT) Consulting. The SCM segment consists of Logility, Inc. and its subsidiary, Demand Management, Inc. (DMI), both of which provide supply chain and retail planning solutions to trading partners. The ERP segment consist of American Software ERP, which provides business software for manufacturers and distributors, and New Generation Computing, Inc. (NGC), which provides industry-specific business software to both retailers and manufacturers in the apparel, footwear, sewn products and furniture industries. The IT Consulting segment consists of The Proven Method, Inc., an IT staffing and consulting services firm.

