AMERICAN SOFTWARE, INC. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders
Item 5.07
AMERICAN SOFTWARE, INC. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders
AMERICAN SOFTWARE, INC. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders
American Software, Inc. (American Software) develops, markets and supports a portfolio of software and services that delivers enterprise management, supply chain and retail planning solutions to the marketplace. The Company operates through three business segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and Information Technology (IT) Consulting. The SCM segment consists of Logility, Inc. and its subsidiary, Demand Management, Inc. (DMI), both of which provide supply chain and retail planning solutions to trading partners. The ERP segment consist of American Software ERP, which provides business software for manufacturers and distributors, and New Generation Computing, Inc. (NGC), which provides industry-specific business software to both retailers and manufacturers in the apparel, footwear, sewn products and furniture industries. The IT Consulting segment consists of The Proven Method, Inc., an IT staffing and consulting services firm.