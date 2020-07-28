ONCOSEC MEDICAL INCORPORATED (NASDAQ:ONCS) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangement of Certain Officers.

On July 21, 2020, the Board of Directors (the “Board”) of OncoSec Medical Incorporated (the “Company”) approved the appointment of Ms. Kellie Malloy Foerter as the Company’s Chief Operating Officer, effective July 27, 2020. In connection with her appointment as Chief Operating Officer, Ms. Malloy Foerter will be continuing in her role as the Company’s Chief Clinical Development Officer, a position she has been serving in since October 2018.

Ms. Malloy Foerter, age 51, brings nearly thirty years of experience in clinical research with Syneos Health, inVentiv Health (previously PharmaNet), and Covance. Prior to joining the Company, Ms. Malloy Foerter served as Executive Vice President and General Manager, Clinical Solutions at Syneos Health. As a member of the Syneos Health Clinical executive leadership team, Ms. Malloy Foerter was responsible for the development and growth of multiple portfolios across therapeutic areas which included a strong focus on oncology and hematology trials, for the world’s leading biopharmaceutical companies. Earlier, Ms. Malloy Foerter spent 20 years at inVentiv Health (previously PharmaNet) where she held multiple positions of increasing responsibility, most recently serving as Senior Vice President, Clinical Research. Prior to inVentiv, she served as Senior Project Associate, Clinical Research Associate and Clinical Studies Assistant at Covance. Ms. Malloy Foerter holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Saint Joseph’s University.

In connection with the appointment of Ms. Malloy Foerter as the Company’s Chief Operating Officer, the Company awarded her 30,000 options to purchase the Company’s common stock. A total of 7,500 of the options vested on July 21, 2020, and the remaining 22,500 options will vest in equal quarterly installments over the 24 months following the date of grant.

No family relationships exist between Ms. Malloy Foerter and any of the Company’s directors or other executive officers. There are no arrangements between Ms. Malloy Foerter and any other person to which Ms. Malloy Foerter was selected as an officer, nor are there any transactions to which the Company is or was a participant and in which Ms. Malloy Foerter has a material interest subject to disclosure under Item 404(a) of Regulation S-K.



