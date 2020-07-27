First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

By
ME Staff 8-k
-

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure
Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure

First Internet Bancorp (the “Company”) has updated its investor presentation, a copy of which is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this current report on Form 8-K and incorporated by reference herein. The Company intends to use the presentation, in whole or in part, in one or more meetings with investors and analysts.
The information contained in this Item 7.01 and Exhibit 99.1 is being furnished, and shall not be deemed to be “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to liability under Section 18. Furthermore, the information contained in this Item 7.01 and Exhibit 99.1 shall not be deemed to be incorporated by reference into the Company\’s filings under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act.
Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits
Furnished electronically
First Internet Bancorp Exhibit
EX-99.1 2 inbk2q20investorpresenta.htm EX-99.1 inbk2q20investorpresenta Investor Presentation Second Quarter 2020 Exhibit 99.1   Forward-Looking Statements & Non-GAAP Financial Measures This presentation may contain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition,…
To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK)

First Internet Bancorp is a bank holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiary, First Internet Bank of Indiana (the Bank). The Company offers a complement of products and services on a nationwide basis. The Company conducts its deposit operations primarily over the Internet. The Company also offers commercial real estate (CRE) lending, including nationwide single tenant lease financing and commercial and industrial (C&I) lending, including business banking/treasury management services. The Bank provides commercial and retail banking services, with operations conducted on the Internet at www.firstib.com. It offers residential real estate loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and consumer loans, and loans to commercial clients, which include commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit and single tenant lease financing. The Bank’s subsidiary, JKH Realty Services, LLC manages real estate owned properties.

An ad to help with our costs

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR