First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure



Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure

First Internet Bancorp (the “Company”) has updated its investor presentation, a copy of which is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this current report on Form 8-K and incorporated by reference herein. The Company intends to use the presentation, in whole or in part, in one or more meetings with investors and analysts.

The information contained in this Item 7.01 and Exhibit 99.1 is being furnished, and shall not be deemed to be “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to liability under Section 18. Furthermore, the information contained in this Item 7.01 and Exhibit 99.1 shall not be deemed to be incorporated by reference into the Company\’s filings under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits

