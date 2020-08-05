HARVARD BIOSCIENCE, INC. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02.

On August 5, 2020, Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 and the details of a related conference call to be held at 8:00 AM EST on August 5, 2020. The press release is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 and incorporated herein by reference.

The information in Item 2.02 of this Current Report on Form 8-K and Exhibit 99.1 attached hereto shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”) or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Exchange Act, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing.

(d) Exhibits.

99.1 Press release issued by Harvard Bioscience, Inc. on August 5, 2020.



About HARVARD BIOSCIENCE, INC. (NASDAQ:HBIO)

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. is a developer, manufacturer and marketer of a range of scientific instruments, systems and lab consumables used for basic research, drug discovery, clinical and environmental testing. The Company’s products are sold to thousands of researchers in over 100 countries through its global sales organization, Websites, catalogs and through distributors. The Company’s product range is organized into three commercial product families: Cell and Animal Physiology (CAP), Lab Products and Services (LPS), and Molecular Separation and Analysis (MSA). The Company sells these products under brand names, including Harvard Apparatus, KD Scientific, Denville Scientific, AHN, Hoefer, Biochrom, BTX, Warner Instruments, MCS, HEKA, Hugo Sachs Elektronik, Panlab, Coulbourn Instruments, TBSI and CMA Microdialysis. The Company’s products consist of instruments, consumables and systems that are made up of various individual products.