OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01. Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.

Amendment to Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility

On June 26, 2020, OFS Capital Corporation, a Delaware corporation (the “Company”), executed an amendment (the “Secured Revolver Amendment”) to its Business Loan Agreement with Pacific Western Bank, as lender (“PacWest”), to which PacWest provides the Company with a senior secured revolving credit facility (“PWB Credit Facility”) for general corporate purposes, including investment funding.

The Secured Revolver Amendment, among other things: (i) reduces the Minimum Tangible Net Asset Value (as defined in the Secured Revolver Amendment) covenant from $125.0 million to $100.0 million; (ii) reduces the Minimum Quarterly Net Investment Income (as defined in the Secured Revolver Amendment) covenant from $3.0 million to $2.0 million; (iii) increases the Debt/Worth Ratio (as defined in the Secured Revolver Amendment) covenant from 300% to 350%; and (iv) adds a new covenant, commencing on June 30, 2020, restricting net losses (defined as income after adjustments to the investment portfolio for gains and losses, realized and unrealized, also shown as net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations) in more than two quarters during the prior four quarters then ended.

The foregoing description of the Secured Revolver Amendment is not complete and is qualified in its entirety by the full text of such amendment, which is filed as an exhibit to this Current Report on Form 8-K as Exhibit 10.1 and is incorporated by reference herein.

