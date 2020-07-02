LEAF GROUP LTD. (NYSE:LFGR) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02

On July 2, 2020, Leaf Group Ltd. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing its preliminary financial performance for its quarter ended June 30, 2020. The full text of the Company’s press release is attached as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and is incorporated herein by reference.

On July 2, 2020, the Company also issued a shareholder letter (the “Shareholder Letter”) announcing that its Board of Directors has formed an independent committee of directors to engage with a group of investors in the Company who publicized a letter to the Company’s Board of Directors expressing concern with the Company’s business strategy and corporate governance. In addition, the Shareholder Letter also discusses the Company’s preliminary financial performance for its quarter ended June 30, 2020 as well as other matters described therein. The Shareholder Letter was also issued in a press release. The full text of the Shareholder Letter press release is attached as Exhibit 99.2 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and is incorporated herein by reference.

The information in this Item 2.02 (including Exhibits 99.1 and 99.2) shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), or the Exchange Act, regardless of any general incorporation language in such filing, except as expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing.

The information set forth in Item 2.02 of this Current Report on Form 8-K discussing the Shareholder Letter is incorporated herein by reference into this Item 7.01.

The information in this Item 7.01 (including Exhibit 99.2) shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Exchange Act, or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act or the Exchange Act, regardless of any general incorporation language in such filing, except as expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing.

(d) Exhibits.

99.1 Press Release dated July 2, 2020 99.2 Shareholder Letter Press Release dated July 2, 2020



About LEAF GROUP LTD. (NYSE:LFGR)

Leaf Group Ltd., formerly Demand Media, Inc., is diversified Internet marketplaces and media company. The Company has online media properties and marketplace platforms that enable communities of creators to reach audiences in lifestyle categories. The Company operates an online studio platform for the professional creation and distribution of content, as well as two online artist marketplaces. Its business comprises two service offerings: Content & Media and Marketplaces. The Company creates media content, including text articles, videos, photographs and designed visual formats, and publishes such content to its owned and operated online properties and to its customers’ online properties. The Company also offers its content creation and distribution platform to provide custom content and other content marketing solutions to brands, publishers and advertisers.