Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01.

On August 21, 2020, Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (the “Company”) received notification from The Nasdaq Stock Market (“Nasdaq”) that, as a result of the closing bid price of the Company’s common stock being over $1.00 for 10 consecutive trading days, the Company has regained compliance with Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) to maintain the listing of its common stock on Nasdaq and Nasdaq considers the matter closed.



About Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT)

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. is developing and seeking to commercialize its systems that generate electricity by connecting the renewable energy of ocean waves. The Company’s PowerBuoy systems use technologies that convert the mechanical energy created by the rising and falling of ocean waves into electricity. The Company focuses on developing its PowerBuoy product line, which is based on modular, ocean-going buoys. Its autonomous PowerBuoy generates power for use in remote locations, independent of an existing power grid. The Company focuses on developing and commercializing its PowerBuoy products and services for use in autonomous power applications. The Company markets its PowerBuoys in the United States and internationally. The autonomous PowerBuoy integrates a power take-off (PTO) and onboard system for energy storage and management. Its PowerBuoy product is the PB3. PB3 can act as an uninterruptable power supply (UPS), which recharges itself by harvesting energy from the waves.