Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02. Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

On August 21, 2020, Heat Biologics, Inc. (the “Company”) held its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”). At the Annual Meeting, the Company’s stockholders approved an amendment to the Company’s 2018 Stock Incentive Plan to increase the number of shares of common stock that the Company will have authority to grant under the plan by an additional 15,000,000 shares of common stock. A description of the 2018 Stock Incentive Plan, as amended, is set forth in Amendment No. 1 to the Company’s definitive proxy statement on Schedule 14A for the Annual Meeting, which was filed on July 29, 2020 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “Definitive Proxy Statement”), in the section entitled “Proposal 3—APPROVAL OF AN AMENDMENT TO OUR 2018 STOCK INCENTIVE PLAN TO INCREASE THE NUMBER OF SHARES OF COMMON STOCK THAT WE WILL HAVE AUTHORITY TO GRANT UNDER THE PLAN BY AN ADDITIONAL 15,000,000 SHARES OF COMMON STOCK”, which is incorporated herein by reference. The description is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of Amendment No. 3 to the 2018 Stock Incentive Plan, a copy of which is included as an exhibit hereto and attached to the Definitive Proxy Statement as Appendix A .

Item 5.07. Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

On August 21, 2020, at the Annual Meeting, the Company’s stockholders voted on the following three (3) proposals and cast their votes as described below. These matters are described in detail in the Definitive Proxy Statement.

The final results for Proposals 1, 2, and 3 as set forth in the Definitive Proxy Statement are as follows:

Proposal 1 — Election of Directors

The following four (4) individuals were elected as directors, to serve until the 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders and until their respective successors have been duly elected and qualified with the following votes:

Proposal 2 — Ratification of Appointment of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm

The stockholders ratified and approved the appointment of BDO USA, LLP as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm for the year ending December 31, 2020 based on the votes set forth below:

Proposal 3 — Approval of an Amendment to our 2018 Stock Incentive Plan

As further described above in Item 5.02 of this Current Report on Form 8-K, the stockholders approved and adopted Amendment No. 3 to the Company’s 2018 Stock Incentive Plan, which amendment increased the number of shares of common stock that the Company will have authority to grant under the 2018 Stock Incentive Plan by an additional 15,000,000 shares of common stock. As a result, a maximum of 27,000,000 shares of common stock may be issued under the 2018 Stock Incentive Plan, as amended. The results of the voting for this approved proposal were as follows:

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.



Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX)

Heat Biologics, Inc. is a development-stage company focused on developing allogeneic, off-the-shelf cellular therapeutic vaccines to combat a range of cancers. The Company is an immuno-oncology company, which focuses on T cell-stimulating platform technologies, such as Immune Pan-Antigen Cytotoxic Therapy (ImPACT) and Combination Pan-Antigen Cytotoxic Therapy (ComPACT). Using its ImPACT platform technology, the Company has developed HS-410 (vesigenurtacel-L) as a product candidate to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC), and HS-110 (viagenpumatucel-L), which is intended for use in combination with an anti-PD-1 checkpoint inhibitor, as a potential treatment for patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Using its ComPACT platform technology, it has developed HS-120 as a potential treatment for NSCLC. It is conducting a Phase II trial of HS-410 in patients with NMIBC, and a Phase Ib trial of HS-110, in combination with nivolumab (Opdivo) to treat patients with NSCLC.