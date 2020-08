GROWGENERATION CORP (OTCMKTS:GRWG) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01. Regulation FD Disclosure

On August 21, 2020, GrowGeneration Corp. (the “Company”) published a press release regarding its plan to take action against Hindenburg Research for certain statements intended to manipulate the price of the Company’s stock.

A copy of the press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1. The information contained in this section of the Current Report on Form 8-K (including the exhibit) is being furnished and shall not be deemed “filed” for the purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that Section, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), or the Exchange Act, except as otherwise expressly stated in such filing.

Section 8 – Other Events

Item 8.01. Other Events

On August 23, 2020, Darren Lampert, Chief Executive Officer, and Michael Salaman, President, of the Company, terminated their respective stock trading programs established in September 2019 in accordance with Rule 10b5-1 under the Exchange Act (the “Trading Plans”).

Their respective Trading Plans allow each of Messrs. Lampert and Salaman to sell up to 750,000 shares of the Company’s common stock over a period of one year. The transactions under the Trading Plans were disclosed publicly through filings of Form 144 and Form 4 in addition to other filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Section 9 – Financial Statements and Exhibits

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits

(c) Exhibits

Exhibit No. Description 99.1 Press Release, dated August 21, 2020



GrowGeneration Corp. Exhibit

About GROWGENERATION CORP (OTCMKTS:GRWG)

GrowGeneration, Corp. operates retail hydroponic and organic specialty gardening retail outlets. The Company owned and operated a chain of approximately eight retail hydroponic/gardening stores located in the states of Colorado and California at November 9, 2015. The Company is also engaged in the development of a branded e-commerce portal at www.GrowGeneration.com. The Company’s stores offer supplies to the hydroponic and gardening industry, including medium (farming soil), hydroponic equipment, lighting, plant nutrients and various additional products used by professional growers and specialty cultivation operations. The Company’s target market segments include home growers of organic vegetable and fruit growers (small farms, home garden growers, restaurants growers and farmer markets), the do-it yourselfers (home flower and plant growers, or mass market and growers in the cannabis related market (dispensaries, cultivators and caregivers).