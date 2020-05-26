Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01

On May 19, 2020, Nxt-ID, Inc. (the “Company”) held a webcast to deliver investors with a presentation of the Company’s financial results for the first quarter of 2020. The transcript of the webcast is hereby furnished as Exhibit 99.1 under Item 9.01, Financial Statements and Exhibits.

The information in this item 7.01, including the information set forth in Exhibit 99.1, is deemed to be “furnished” and shall not be deemed to be “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), and shall not be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act. The information set forth in this item 7.01 shall not be deemed an admission as to the materiality of any information in this Current Report on Form 8-K that is required to be disclosed solely to satisfy the requirements of Regulation FD.

Forward-Looking Statements

Exhibit 99.1 contains, and may implicate, forward-looking statements regarding the Company, and includes cautionary statements identifying important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated.

(d) Exhibits

99.1 Transcript related to the Nxt-ID, Inc. Webcast held on May 19, 2020.



Nxt-ID, Inc. Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 ea122317ex99-1_nxtidinc.htm TRANSCRIPT RELATED TO THE NXT-ID,…

To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD)

Nxt-ID, Inc. is a technology company. The Company is focused on products, solutions and services for security on mobile devices. The Company’s core technologies consist of those that support digital payments, biometric identification, encryption, sensors and miniaturization. It has three lines of business: mobile commerce (m-commerce), primarily through the application of secure digital payment technologies; biometric access control applications, and Department of Defense contracting. It intends to use its core biometric facial and voice recognition algorithms to develop security applications (both cloud based and locally hosted) that can be used for companies, as well as individuals, law enforcement, the defense industry, and the United States Department of Defense. Its offerings include Wocket, a physical electronic smart wallet; the NXT Smartcard, a standalone smartcard; Wi-Mag, an antenna and payment technology, and 3D FaceMatch and 3D SketchArtist facial recognition products.