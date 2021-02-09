GROWGENERATION CORP (OTCMKTS:GRWG) Files An 8-K Financial Statements and Exhibits

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits

(a) Financial Statements of Business Acquired.

The audited financial statements of Grassroots Hydroponics, Inc required by Item 9.01(a) of Form 8-K and accompanying notes are filed as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K/A and is incorporated herein by reference.

The unaudited financial statements of Grassroots Hydroponics, Inc required by Item 9.01(a) of Form 8-K and accompanying notes are filed as Exhibit 99.2 to this Current Report on Form 8-K/A and is incorporated herein by reference.

(b) Pro Forma Financial Information.

The pro forma financial information required by Item 9.01(b) of Form 8-K in relation to the acquisition is filed as Exhibit 99.3 to this Current Report on Form 8-K/A and is incorporated herein by reference.

(c) Exhibits

Exhibit No. Description 99.1 Audited Historical Financial Statements and Related Footnotes of Grassroots Hydroponics, Inc as of December 31, 2019 and 2018 and for the years then ended and the notes thereto 99.2 Unaudited Condensed Financial Statement of Grassroots Hydroponics, Inc as of September 30, 2020 and for the nine months September 30, 2020 and 2019 and the notes thereto 99.3 Unaudited Pro Forma Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet as of December 31, 20119 and the Unaudited Pro Forma Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and for the year ended December 31, 2019 and the notes thereto.



GrowGeneration, Corp. operates retail hydroponic and organic specialty gardening retail outlets. The Company owned and operated a chain of approximately eight retail hydroponic/gardening stores located in the states of Colorado and California at November 9, 2015. The Company is also engaged in the development of a branded e-commerce portal at www.GrowGeneration.com. The Company’s stores offer supplies to the hydroponic and gardening industry, including medium (farming soil), hydroponic equipment, lighting, plant nutrients and various additional products used by professional growers and specialty cultivation operations. The Company’s target market segments include home growers of organic vegetable and fruit growers (small farms, home garden growers, restaurants growers and farmer markets), the do-it yourselfers (home flower and plant growers, or mass market and growers in the cannabis related market (dispensaries, cultivators and caregivers).