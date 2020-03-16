Nuvectra Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTR) Files An 8-K Financial Statements and Exhibits

Nuvectra Corporation is a neurostimulation company that focuses on helping physicians to improve the lives of people with chronic neurological conditions. The Company’s Algovita Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS) System (Algovita) is the Company’s commercial offering and is Conformite Europeene (CE) marked and the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved for the treatment of chronic pain of the trunk and/or limbs. Its technology platform also has capabilities under development to support other neurological indications, such as sacral nerve stimulation (SNS) and deep brain stimulation (DBS). In addition, its NeuroNexus Technologies, Inc. (NeuroNexus) subsidiary designs, manufactures and markets neural-interface technologies for the neuroscience clinical research market. Its Virtis is an application of the Company’s neurostimulation technology platform and its first product for the SNS market. Its subsidiaries include Algostim, LLC (Algostim) and PelviStim LLC (PelviStim).