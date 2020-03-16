WOLVERINE TECHNOLOGIES CORP. (OTCMKTS:WOLV) Files An 8-K Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities

Item 3.02

Story continues below

On March 13, 2020, we issued 53,888,889 shares of our common stock in a private placement at a purchase price of USD $0.00225 raising gross proceeds of USD $121,250. We have issued all of securities to four (4) U.S. persons (as that term is defined in Regulation S of the Securities Act of 1933) relying upon Rule 506 of Regulation D of the Securities Act of 1933.

On March 13, 2020, we issued 8,600,000 shares of our common stock to debt settlement agreements with three (3) individuals. The deemed price of the shares issued was USD $0.00225 per share. We have issued all of securities to three (3) U.S. persons (as that term is defined in Regulation S of the Securities Act of 1933) relying upon Rule 506 of Regulation D of the Securities Act of 1933.

On March 13, 2020, we issued 68,166,666 shares of our common stock to debt settlement agreements with sixteen (16) individuals. The deemed price of the shares issued was CDN $0.003 (USD $0.00225) per share. We have issued all of the shares to sixteen (16) non-US persons (as that term is defined in Regulation S of the Securities Act of 1933) in an offshore transaction relying on Regulation S and/or Section 4(2) of the Securities Act of 1933.

Wolverine Technologies Corp. Exhibit

EX-10.1 2 exhibit10-1.htm EXHIBIT 10.1 Wolverine Technologies Corp.: Exhibit 10.1 – Filed by newsfilecorp.com (U.S ACCREDITED PURCHASERS ONLY) NONE OF THE SECURITIES TO WHICH THIS PRIVATE PLACEMENT SUBSCRIPTION AGREEMENT (THE \”SUBSCRIPTION AGREEMENT\”) RELATES HAVE BEEN REGISTERED UNDER THE UNITED STATES SECURITIES ACT OF 1933,…

To view the full exhibit click here

About WOLVERINE TECHNOLOGIES CORP. (OTCMKTS:WOLV)

Wolverine Technologies Corp. (Wolverine), formerly Wolverine Exploration Inc., is an exploration-stage mining company. The Company is engaged in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of metals and minerals with a focus on base and precious metals. As of May 31, 2016, the Company has a mineral project, which is known as the Cache River Property. The Cache River Property is located approximately 120 kilometers west of Goose Bay, Labrador, which is a town on the Atlantic Coast of northern Canada. As of May 31, 2016, the Cache River Property consists of a total of six mineral claims held under a single License (13472M). The Company focuses on conducting exploration on its Labrador and Eureka Project Claims. As of May 31, 2016, the Company has not generated any revenue.