TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01 – Regulation FD Disclosure

On March 16, 2020, the registrant issued a press release, included herewith as Exhibit 99.1, and by this reference incorporated herein.

The information disclosed under this Item 7.01, including Exhibit 99.1 hereto, is being furnished and shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and shall not be deemed incorporated by reference into any filing made under the Securities Act of 1933, except as expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.

Item 9.01 – Financial Statements and Exhibits

(d) Exhibits: