Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) Files An 8-K Other Events
Item 8.01. Other Events.

On March 23, 2020, Novan, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release providing a SB206 program and business update. The full text of the Company’s press release is filed as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and is incorporated herein by reference.
On March 23, 2020, the Company also published a corporate presentation on its website at www.Novan.com. The corporate presentation is filed as Exhibit 99.2 to this Current Report and is incorporated herein by reference.
Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.
EXHIBIT INDEX
The inclusion of Novan’s website address in this Form 8-K, and any exhibit thereto, is intended to be an inactive textual reference only and not an active hyperlink. The information contained in, or that can be accessed through, Novan’s website is not part of or incorporated into this Form 8-K.
Novan, Inc. Exhibit
About Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN)

Novan, Inc. is a late-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the development and commercialization of therapies using its nitric oxide platform. The Company develops product candidates using its Nitricil technology, which enables the Company to engineer tunable new chemical entities (NCEs). The Company’s formulation science enables it to further tune the release of nitric oxide when applied to the skin by using the combinations of inactive ingredients. It is developing SB204 for the treatment of acne vulgaris in Phase III. The Company is developing its product candidate, SB206, for the treatment of external genital and perianal warts in Phase II. It is developing SB208, an investigational topical anti-fungal for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails. It is developing SB204 for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases. Its pipeline also includes SB414, a topical cream product candidate.

