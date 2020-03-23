SEC Filings AYTU BIOSCIENCE, INC. (OTCMKTS:AYTU) Files An 8-K Other Events By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 8.01 Other Events

On March 23, 2020, Aytu BioScience, Inc. (the “Company”), reported that it has received confirmation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that the company may begin distribution of its Coronavirus Disease 2019 (“COVID-2019”) IgG/IgM Rapid Test throughout the United States. The COVID-19 IgG/IgM Rapid Test is intended for professional use and delivers results between 2 and 10 minutes at the point-of-care.

In addition, the Company expects delivery of its first shipment of 100,000 tests this week. The Company has been in discussions with healthcare distributors, healthcare institutions, medical practices, and government agencies and is working quickly to begin distribution into the U.S. healthcare supply chain.

