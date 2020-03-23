AYTU BIOSCIENCE, INC. (OTCMKTS:AYTU) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01 Other Events

On March 23, 2020, Aytu BioScience, Inc. (the “Company”), reported that it has received confirmation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that the company may begin distribution of its Coronavirus Disease 2019 (“COVID-2019”) IgG/IgM Rapid Test throughout the United States. The COVID-19 IgG/IgM Rapid Test is intended for professional use and delivers results between 2 and 10 minutes at the point-of-care.
In addition, the Company expects delivery of its first shipment of 100,000 tests this week. The Company has been in discussions with healthcare distributors, healthcare institutions, medical practices, and government agencies and is working quickly to begin distribution into the U.S. healthcare supply chain.
Aytu BioScience, Inc. is a commercial-stage healthcare company focused on acquiring, developing and commercializing products in the field of urology. The Company focuses on hypogonadism, prostate cancer, urinary tract infections and male infertility. The Company markets ProstaScint (capromab pendetide), a radio imaging agent indicated to detect the prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA) in the assessment and staging of prostate cancer. The Company also markets Primsol (trimethoprim hydrochloride), a trimethoprim-only oral solution for urinary tract infections. The Company’s pipeline includes MiOXSYS, an in vitro diagnostic device. MiOXSYS system is a point-of-care semen analysis system, used for diagnosis and management of male infertility. The Company holds the United States rights to Natesto (testosterone), a formulation of testosterone delivered through a nasal gel. Natesto is used for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men.

