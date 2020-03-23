SEC Filings Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Files An 8-K Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant By ME Staff 8-k -

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Files An 8-K Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant

Item 2.03 Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant.

As previously disclosed, SP Holdco I, Inc., a Delaware corporation (“Holdings”), and Surgery Center Holdings, Inc., a Delaware corporation (the “Borrower”), each a wholly-owned subsidiary of Surgery Partners, Inc. (the “Company”), together with certain wholly-owned subsidiaries of the Borrower, are party to a Credit Agreement, dated as of August 31, 2017, as amended on October 23, 2018 and March 25, 2019, which provides for, among other things, a $120.0 million senior secured revolving credit facility (the “Revolving Credit Facility”). A description of the material terms of the Revolving Credit Facility is set forth in Item 1.01 of the Company’s Current Report on Form 8-K, filed with the SEC on September 1, 2017, which is incorporated in this Item 2.03 by reference.

On March 18, 2020, the Borrower drew down its available capacity under the $120.0 million Revolving Credit Facility (excluding $7.1 million of capacity for outstanding letters of credit), as a precautionary measure in order to increase liquidity and preserve financial flexibility in light of current uncertainty resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.

Due to the evolving, unpredictable and unprecedented nature of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy, the Company is withdrawing its full-year 2020 outlook.

The information in this Current Report and the exhibit hereto are being furnished and shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”) or otherwise subject to the liabilities under that Section and shall not be deemed to be incorporated by reference into any filing of the Registrant under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Exchange Act.