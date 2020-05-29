SEC Filings FORWARD AIR CORPORATION (NASDAQ:FWRD) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers By ME Staff 8-k -

FORWARD AIR CORPORATION (NASDAQ:FWRD) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02. Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

(b) Effective on June 30, 2020, Matthew J. Jewell will transition from his role as Chief Commercial Officer (“CCO”) of Forward Air Corporation (the “Company”). The Company has initiated a search to identify its next CCO, and in the interim, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Thomas Schmitt will assume direct oversight of the Company’s sales and marketing efforts. Following June 30, 2020, the Company plans to retain Mr. Jewell as a consultant for a period of time to continue his support of the Company’s inorganic acquisition growth strategy.

Upon execution and non-revocation of a general release with the Company, Mr. Jewell will be entitled to receive severance benefits under the Company’s Amended and Restated Executive Severance and Change in Control Plan, as described in the Company’s proxy statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 31, 2020.