FORWARD AIR CORPORATION (NASDAQ:FWRD) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02. Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

(b) Effective on June 30, 2020, Matthew J. Jewell will transition from his role as Chief Commercial Officer (“CCO”) of Forward Air Corporation (the “Company”). The Company has initiated a search to identify its next CCO, and in the interim, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Thomas Schmitt will assume direct oversight of the Company’s sales and marketing efforts. Following June 30, 2020, the Company plans to retain Mr. Jewell as a consultant for a period of time to continue his support of the Company’s inorganic acquisition growth strategy.
Upon execution and non-revocation of a general release with the Company, Mr. Jewell will be entitled to receive severance benefits under the Company’s Amended and Restated Executive Severance and Change in Control Plan, as described in the Company’s proxy statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 31, 2020.
Forward Air Corporation offers services, which are classified into three segments: Forward Air, Forward Air Solutions (FASI) and Total Quality (TQI). The Company, through its three segments, offers a range of logistic and other services, including expedited full truckload (TLX), pick-up and delivery (Forward Air Complete), pool distribution, temperature-controlled truckload, warehousing, customs brokerage and shipment consolidation and handling. The Forward Air segment provides time-definite transportation and related logistics services to the North American deferred air freight market. The FASI segment provides pool distribution services through a network of terminals and service locations in over 30 cities throughout the Mid-Atlantic, Southeast, Midwest and Southwest continental United States. The TQI segment provides security and temperature-controlled logistics services, primarily truckload services, to the pharmaceutical and other life science industries.

