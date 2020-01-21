NORTHERN TECHNOLOGIES INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION (NASDAQ:NTIC) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

About NORTHERN TECHNOLOGIES INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION (NASDAQ:NTIC)

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets environmentally beneficial products and services. The Company’s primary business is corrosion prevention marketed mainly under ZERUST and EXCOR brands (collectively ZERUST). The Company’s segments include ZERUST and Natur-Tec. The Company is engaged in selling its ZERUST products and services to the automotive, electronics, electrical, mechanical, military and retail consumer markets. The Company’s ZERUST rust and corrosion inhibiting products include plastic and paper packaging, liquids and coatings, rust removers and cleaners, diffusers and engineered solutions designed specifically for the oil and gas industry. The Company also offers onsite technical consulting for rust and corrosion prevention issues across the world. The Company manufactures and sells a range of bio-based and compostable (fully biodegradable) polymer resin compounds and finished products under the Natur-Tec brand.