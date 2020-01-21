NEUROTROPE, INC. (OTCMKTS:NTRPD) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01 Other Events.

As previously, disclosed, on October 23, 2019, Neurotrope, Inc. (the "Company") received a notification letter from The Nasdaq Stock Market ("Nasdaq") informing the Company that for the last 30 consecutive business days, the bid price of the Company’s securities had closed below $1.00 per share, which is the minimum required closing bid price for continued listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market to Listing Rule 5550(a)(2).

On January 17, 2020, the Company received a notification letter from Nasdaq informing the Company that for the last ten consecutive business days, the closing bid price of the Company’s common stock was $1.00 or greater. Accordingly, the Company has regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2).



About NEUROTROPE, INC. (OTCMKTS:NTRPD)

Story continues below

Neurotrope, Inc., formerly BlueFlash Communications, Inc., is a biopharmaceutical company with its product candidates in pre-clinical and clinical development. The Company is focused on developing a product platform based upon a drug candidate called bryostatin for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease (AD), which is in the clinical testing stage. Bryostatin, which is a protein kinase C (PKC) Alpha and e activator, is also developed for other neurodegenerative or cognitive diseases and dysfunctions, which are in pre-clinical testing. Its second generation PKC activators, such as the Bryologs are meant for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, lysosomal storage diseases, stroke, cardio protection and traumatic brain injury. It develops Bryostatin-1 for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease along with the rare (Orphan) diseases, such as Fragile X Syndrome and Niemann-Pick Type C. It has completed Phase IIa clinical trials of Bryostatin-1 for the treatment of patients with AD.