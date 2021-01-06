NOBILITY HOMES, INC. (OTCMKTS:NOBH) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

ITEM 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Earnings release issued January 5, 2021 by Nobility Homes, Inc.



Nobility Homes, Inc. designs, manufactures and sells a range of manufactured and modular homes through its own retail sales centers throughout Florida. The Company also sells its manufactured homes on a wholesale basis to independent manufactured home retail dealers and manufactured home communities. The Company’s homes are available in approximately 100 models sold under the Kingswood, Richwood, Tropic Isle, Regency Manor and Special Edition trade names. The homes are available in single-wide widths of approximately 12, 14 and 16 feet ranging from 35 to 72 feet in length; double-wide widths of approximately 20, 24, 26, 28 and 32 feet ranging from 32 to 72 feet in length; triple-wide widths of approximately 42 feet ranging from 60 to 72 feet in length, and quad-unit with approximately two sections 28 feet wide by 48 feet long and approximately two sections 28 feet wide by 52 feet long. The Company has a manufacturing plant located in Ocala, Florida.