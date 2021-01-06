SEC Filings HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition By ME Staff 8-k -

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02

As previously announced on January 5, 2021, our full year 2020 revenue is expected to be approximately $8.5 million. The corporate presentation furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report contains a breakdown of this total revenue amount by direct revenue and collaboration revenue, as described therein. These results are preliminary and unaudited, are based on management’s initial review of our results for the year ended December 31, 2020 and are subject to revision based upon our year-end closing procedures and the completion and external audit of our year-end financial statements. Actual results may differ from these preliminary unaudited results as a result of the completion of year-end closing procedures, final adjustments and other developments arising between now and the time that our financial results are finalized, and such changes could be material. In addition, these preliminary unaudited results are not a comprehensive statement of our financial results for the year ended December 31, 2020, should not be viewed as a substitute for full, audited financial statements prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and are not necessarily indicative of our results for any future period.

Included as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K is our corporate presentation, dated January 2021, which is incorporated herein by reference. We intend to utilize this presentation and its contents in various meetings with securities analysts, investors and others in connection with the Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, commencing January 6, 2021.

The information in this Current Report on Form 8-K, including Exhibit 99.1, shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”) or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing.

(d) Exhibits.

HTG MOLECULAR DIAGNOSTICS, INC Exhibit

About HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM)

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. is a commercial-stage company that develops and markets a technology platform to facilitate the routine use of complex molecular profiling. The Company’s HTG Edge and HTG EdgeSeq platforms, consisting of instrumentation, consumables and software analytics, are used in sample profiling applications, including tumor profiling, molecular diagnostic testing and biomarker development. The Company’s HTG Edge and HTG EdgeSeq platforms automate the molecular profiling of genes and gene activity using its nuclease protection chemistry on a range of biological samples. The Company’s HTG EdgeSeq chemistry, together with its HTG Edge or HTG EdgeSeq instrumentation and software, automates and adapts its nuclease protection chemistry to enable analysis using next generation sequencing (NGS) instrumentation. The HTG EdgeSeq system utilizes substantially the same sample preparation reagents as its original chemistry, but allows for read out on an NGS instrument.