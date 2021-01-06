SEC Filings FLUX POWER HOLDINGS, INC. (OTCMKTS:FLUX) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers By ME Staff 8-k -

FLUX POWER HOLDINGS, INC. (OTCMKTS:FLUX) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02. Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers. On December 31, 2020, to the recommendation and advice of the Compensation Committee of the Board of the Company, the Board approved the annual compensation package for non-executive directors of the Company for calendar year 2021, from January 1, 2021 through December 31, 2021, as follows:



About FLUX POWER HOLDINGS, INC. (OTCMKTS:FLUX)

Story continues below

Flux Power Holdings, Inc., designs, develops and sells rechargeable advanced lithium-ion batteries for industrial uses, including UL 2771 Listed lithium-ion LiFT Pack forklift batteries. The Company offers a high power battery cell management system (BMS). Its BMS provides three functions to its battery systems: cell balancing, performed by adjusting the capacity of each cell in a storage system according to temperature, voltage, and internal impedance metrics; monitoring, performed by way of a physical connection to individual cells for monitoring voltage and performing calculations from basic metrics to determine remaining capacity and internal impedance, and error reporting, performed by analyzing data from monitoring each individual cell and making decisions on whether the individual cell or the system is operating out of normal specifications. Using its battery management technology, it offers integrated energy storage solutions or custom modular standalone systems to its clients.