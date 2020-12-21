NioCorp Developments Ltd. (TSE:NB) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

About NioCorp Developments Ltd. (TSE:NB)

NioCorp Developments Ltd. is an exploration-stage company. The Company is a mineral exploration/development company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. The Company operates through a segment consisting of exploration and development of mineral deposits in North America, specifically, the Elk Creek Niobium/Scandium/Titanium property (the Elk Creek Project) located in Southeastern Nebraska. The Company also holds an interest in a mineral exploration property located in Canada. The Company’s Elk Creek Project is a niobium and scandium exploration project that also contains titanium. The Elk Creek Project is located approximately 75 kilometers southeast of Lincoln, Nebraska, the state capital of Nebraska. The Company has not generated any revenues. Its subsidiaries include 0896800 BC Ltd., Elk Creek Resources Corp. and Silver Mountain Mines Corp.