Tamino Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TINO) Files An 8-K Other Events
Item 8.01. Other Events.
On December 18, 2020, the Registrant issued a press release, a copy of which is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.
Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.
|Press release dated December 18, 2020
Tamino Minerals, Inc. Exhibit
EX-99.1 2 exhibit99-1.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 Tamino Minerals,…
To view the full exhibit click
here
About Tamino Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TINO)
Tamino Minerals, Inc. is a mining exploration company. The Company is exploring in Mexico for precious metals, including copper, lead and zinc. The Company has several properties in a prospective area for Gold in Mexico known as the Las Amalias Mine. The Company continues to evaluate and develop opportunities.