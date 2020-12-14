NioCorp Developments Ltd. (TSE:NB) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01

As previously disclosed, NioCorp Developments Ltd. (the “Company”) received a loan of $1.5 million from Mark A. Smith, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, President, Executive Chairman and Director, to a loan agreement, dated June 17, 2015 (as amended on July 13, 2016, March 20, 2017, April 6, 2018, May 31, 2019, and June 10, 2020, the “Smith Loan”), by and between the Company and Mr. Smith. Also as previously disclosed, the Company entered into a $3.5 million non-revolving credit facility agreement, dated January 16, 2017 (as amended on March 20, 2017, April 6, 2018, May 31, 2019, January 17, 2020, April 3, 2020, and June 10, 2020, the “Smith Credit Facility”), by and between the Company and Mr. Smith.

On December 14, 2020, the Company and Mr. Smith entered into amending agreements to each of the Smith Loan (the “Smith Loan Extension Agreement”) and the Smith Credit Facility (the “Smith Credit Facility Extension Agreement”), extending the maturity dates of the Smith Loan and the Smith Credit Facility to December 15, 2021.

The above description of the Smith Loan Extension Agreement and the Smith Credit Facility Extension Agreement is qualified in its entirety by reference to the Smith Loan Extension Agreement and the Smith Credit Facility Extension Agreement, copies of which are filed as Exhibits 10.1 and 10.2, respectively, to this Current Report on Form 8-K and are hereby incorporated by reference into this Item 1.01.

The disclosure regarding the Smith Loan Extension Agreement and the Smith Credit Facility Extension Agreement contained in Item 1.01 of this Current Report on Form 8-K is hereby incorporated by reference into this Item 2.03.

(d) Exhibits .

10.1 Smith Loan Extension Agreement 10.2 Smith Credit Facility Extension Agreement



NIOCORP DEVELOPMENTS LTD Exhibit

EX-10.1 2 sf0061h_ex10-1.htm EXHIBIT 10.1 Exhibit 10.1 MARK A. SMITH EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN AND CEO December 14,…

To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About NioCorp Developments Ltd. (TSE:NB)

NioCorp Developments Ltd. is an exploration-stage company. The Company is a mineral exploration/development company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. The Company operates through a segment consisting of exploration and development of mineral deposits in North America, specifically, the Elk Creek Niobium/Scandium/Titanium property (the Elk Creek Project) located in Southeastern Nebraska. The Company also holds an interest in a mineral exploration property located in Canada. The Company’s Elk Creek Project is a niobium and scandium exploration project that also contains titanium. The Elk Creek Project is located approximately 75 kilometers southeast of Lincoln, Nebraska, the state capital of Nebraska. The Company has not generated any revenues. Its subsidiaries include 0896800 BC Ltd., Elk Creek Resources Corp. and Silver Mountain Mines Corp.