Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition

On December 9, 2020, Enzo Biochem, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing its operating results for its first fiscal quarter ended October 31, 2020. A copy of the press release is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 attached hereto and is incorporated by reference in its entirety into this item 2.02 of this Current Report on Form 8-K.

Item 7.01. Regulation FD Disclosure.

The information provided in Item 2.02 of this Current Report on Form 8-K is incorporated herein by reference in its entirety.

The information discussed under Item 2.02 and Item 7.01 above, including Exhibit 99.1, shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or incorporated by reference in any filing by the Company under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.

99.1 Press Release of Enzo Biochem, Inc., dated December 9, 2020



ENZO BIOCHEM INC Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 ea131605ex99-1_enzobio.htm PRESS RELEASE OF ENZO BIOCHEM,…

To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ)

Enzo Biochem, Inc. is a bioscience company focusing on delivering and applying technology capabilities to produce products and services. The Company’s segments include Enzo Clinical Labs, Enzo Life Sciences and Enzo Therapeutics. Enzo Clinical Labs is a clinical reference laboratory providing a range of clinical services to physicians, medical centers, other clinical labs and pharmaceutical companies. It offers a menu of molecular and other clinical laboratory tests or procedures. Enzo Life Sciences manufactures, develops and markets products and tools to clinical research, drug development and bioscience research customers. Enzo Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical venture that develops multiple approaches in the areas of gastrointestinal, infectious, ophthalmic and metabolic diseases. Its products in the development pipeline include a range of assays for detection of various women’s health infectious agents, as well as for use in the identification of pathogens for other markets.