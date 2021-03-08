SEC Filings NICHOLAS FINANCIAL, INC. (NASDAQ:NICK) Files An 8-K Other Events By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 8.01

On March 8, 2021 Nicholas Financial, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing an expansion branch office in Salt Lake City, Utah. A copy of this press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1.

The information included in this Current Report on Form 8-K (including Exhibit 99.1 hereto) is furnished to this Item 8.01 and shall not be deemed to be “filed” for the purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that Section or Sections 11 and 12(a)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. In addition, the information included in this Current Report on Form 8-K (including Exhibit 99.1 hereto) shall not be incorporated by reference into any filing of the Company, whether made before or after the date hereof, regardless of any general incorporation language in such filing, unless expressly incorporated by specific reference into such filing.

Nicholas Financial, Inc. (Nicholas Financial-Canada) is a holding company. The Company’s business activities are conducted through its subsidiary, Nicholas Financial, Inc. (Nicholas Financial). Nicholas Financial is a specialized consumer finance company engaged primarily in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts (Contracts) for purchases of new and used automobiles and light trucks. Nicholas Financial also originates direct consumer loans (Direct Loans) and sells consumer-finance related products. Another subsidiary, Nicholas Data Services, Inc. (NDS), acts as the interim holding company for Nicholas Financial. The Company is engaged in the business of providing financing programs, primarily on behalf of purchasers of new and used cars and light trucks. The Company originates Direct Loans in Florida and North Carolina. As of March 31, 2016, the Company’s automobile finance programs were conducted in 18 states.