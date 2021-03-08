CAPITALA FINANCE CORP. (NASDAQ:CPTA) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

On March 8, 2021, Capitala Finance Corp. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing its financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020 (the “Earnings Release”), the text of which is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1.

On March 8, 2021, the Company made available on its website, http://investor.CapitalaGroup.com, a supplemental investor presentation with respect to the Earnings Release.

