CAPITALA FINANCE CORP. (NASDAQ:CPTA) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

By
ME Staff 8-k
-

CAPITALA FINANCE CORP. (NASDAQ:CPTA) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition
Item 2.02

On March 8, 2021, Capitala Finance Corp. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing its financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020 (the “Earnings Release”), the text of which is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1.

The information disclosed under this Item 2.02, including Exhibit 99.1 hereto, is being furnished and shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and shall not be deemed incorporated by reference into any filing made under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, except as expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.

On March 8, 2021, the Company made available on its website, http://investor.CapitalaGroup.com, a supplemental investor presentation with respect to the Earnings Release.

The information disclosed under this Item 7.01 is being furnished and shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section. The information provided herein shall not be deemed incorporated by reference into any filing made under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, except as expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.

(a) Not applicable.

(b) Not applicable.

(c) Not applicable.

(d) Exhibits.

  


Capitala Finance Corp. Exhibit
EX-99.1 2 tm218791d1_ex99-1.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 Exhibit 99.1     Capitala Finance Corp. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results   CHARLOTTE,…
To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About CAPITALA FINANCE CORP. (NASDAQ:CPTA)

Capitala Finance Corp. is an externally managed non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. Both directly and through its subsidiaries that are licensed by the United States Small Business Administration (SBA), the Company offers financing to business owners, management teams and financial sponsors for change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, business expansion and other growth initiatives. It invests in mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, as well as senior and second-lien loans and, to a lesser extent, equity securities issued by lower middle-market and middle-market companies. It invests in various sectors, which include oil and gas services, consumer electronics, transportation, financial services and business services. It is managed by Capitala Investment Advisors, LLC.

An ad to help with our costs

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR