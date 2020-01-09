DARIOHEALTH CORP. (NASDAQ:DRIO) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02



About DARIOHEALTH CORP. (NASDAQ:DRIO)

Story continues below

DarioHealth Corp, formerly Labstyle Innovations Corp, is a digital health (mHealth) company. The Company is engaged in developing and commercializing a technology providing consumers with laboratory-testing capabilities using smart phones and other mobile devices. The Company’s product, Dario, also known as Dario Smart Diabetes Management Solution, is a mobile, real-time, cloud-based, diabetes management solution based on a software application combined with a pocket-sized, blood glucose monitoring device, Dario Smart Meter. The Dario product is a digital diabetes management solution utilizing its technology delivered through a software application available for iPhone or Android and cloud-based data services with a blood glucose monitoring system device. Dario allows users to record, analyze, transmit and store various data points, such as glucose level, insulin and carbohydrate intake. It markets the Dario Smart Diabetes Management Solution in the Netherlands and New Zealand.