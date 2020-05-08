COLLECTORS UNIVERSE, INC. (NASDAQ:CLCT) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition
Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition
On May 6, 2020, Collectors Universe, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing its consolidated financial results for its third quarter of fiscal year 2020, which ended on March 31, 2020. A copy of that press release is attached as Exhibit 99.1 to, and by this reference is incorporated into, this Current Report on Form 8-K.
In accordance with General Instruction B.2 of Form 8-K, information in Item 2.02 of this Report, and Exhibit 99.1 hereto, are being furnished and shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that Section, nor shall such information or such Exhibits be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”).
Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.
(d) Exhibits.
COLLECTORS UNIVERSE INC Exhibit
EX-99.1 2 ex99-1.htm Exhibit 99.1 Collectors Universe Reports Operating Results for Q3,…
To view the full exhibit click
here
About COLLECTORS UNIVERSE, INC. (NASDAQ:CLCT)
Collectors Universe, Inc. provides authentication and grading services to dealers and collectors of coins, trading cards, event tickets, autographs and historical and sports memorabilia (collectibles). The Company operates through three segments: coins, trading cards and autographs, and other collectibles. The Company is engaged in the authentication, grading, publication and Web-based advertising, subscription-based business and product sales. The other collectibles segment includes the Certified Coin Exchange (CCE) subscription business, the Coinflation.com business and its collectibles conventions business. The Company is also engaged in selling of printed publications and collectibles price guides and advertising in such publications; selling of membership subscriptions in its Collectors Club; selling of subscriptions to its CCE dealer-to-dealer Internet bid-ask market for certified coins and to its CoinFacts Website, and conducting collectibles trade shows and conventions.
An ad to help with our costs