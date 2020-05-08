COLLECTORS UNIVERSE, INC. (NASDAQ:CLCT) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition

On May 6, 2020, Collectors Universe, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing its consolidated financial results for its third quarter of fiscal year 2020, which ended on March 31, 2020. A copy of that press release is attached as Exhibit 99.1 to, and by this reference is incorporated into, this Current Report on Form 8-K.

In accordance with General Instruction B.2 of Form 8-K, information in Item 2.02 of this Report, and Exhibit 99.1 hereto, are being furnished and shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that Section, nor shall such information or such Exhibits be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”).

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.